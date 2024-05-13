Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Indonesia 24: Formation-at-sea [Image 8 of 12]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: Formation-at-sea

    INDONESIA

    05.19.2024

    Amphibious Squadron 5

    Indonesian Navy Sampari-class fast attack craft KRI Kerambit (627) (left) and a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), transit in formation during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2024 while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 19, 2024. This year’s exercise coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    TAGS

    CARAT Indonesia
    Friends Partners Allies
    CARAT 2024

