U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cornette, 136th Airlift Wing commander (left of guidon), Lt. Colonel Mark Ford, 136th Operations Group incoming commander (center-right of guidon), and Col. Kurt Anderson, 136th Operations Group outgoing commander (right), pose on stage during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 18, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a long-standing military tradition that symbolize the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 15:00
|Photo ID:
|8415783
|VIRIN:
|240518-F-JE785-1003
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|69.99 KB
|Location:
|NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 136th Operation Group Changes Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Ryan Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
