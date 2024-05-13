136th Operation Group Changes Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cornette, 136th Airlift Wing commander (left of guidon), Lt. Colonel Mark Ford, 136th Operations Group incoming commander (center-right of guidon), and Col. Kurt Anderson, 136th Operations Group outgoing commander (right), pose on stage during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 18, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a long-standing military tradition that symbolize the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)

