U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cornette, 136th Airlift Wing commander, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Anderson, 136th Operations Group outgoing commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 18, 2024. Anderson relinquished command of the 136 OG to Lt. Col. Mark Ford. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 15:04 Photo ID: 8415775 VIRIN: 240518-F-JE785-1001 Resolution: 640x541 Size: 107.83 KB Location: NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 136th Operations Group Changes Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Ryan Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.