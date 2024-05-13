Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    136th Operations Group Changes Command [Image 1 of 3]

    136th Operations Group Changes Command

    NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cornette, 136th Airlift Wing commander, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Anderson, 136th Operations Group outgoing commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 18, 2024. Anderson relinquished command of the 136 OG to Lt. Col. Mark Ford. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 15:04
    Photo ID: 8415775
    VIRIN: 240518-F-JE785-1001
    Resolution: 640x541
    Size: 107.83 KB
    Location: NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 136th Operations Group Changes Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Ryan Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    136th Operations Group Changes Command
    136th Operations Group Changes Command
    136th Operation Group Changes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    136th Operations Group, Change of command, Texas Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT