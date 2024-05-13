136th Operations Group Changes Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cornette, gives the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Ford, 136th Operations Group commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 18, 2024. Ford took command of the 136th Operations Group from Col. Kurt Anderson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bennett)

