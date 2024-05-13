Eager Lion 24, Drone Buster

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jared Pate speaks with Jordanian Armed Forces personnel while preparing for counter drone training at Eager Lion 2024 in Jordan, May 13, 2024. Dronebusters are designed to neutralize drones by overwhelming their control frequency. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ivan Botts)

