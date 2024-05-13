A Jordanian Armed Forces service member aims at a target with a Dronebuster during Eager Lion 2024 in Jordan, May 13, 2024. Dronebusters are designed to neutralize drones by overwhelming their control frequency. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ivan Botts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 11:12 Photo ID: 8415554 VIRIN: 240513-A-FQ717-5235 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 2.88 MB Location: JO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eager Lion 24, Drone Buster [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.