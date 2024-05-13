Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eager Lion 24, Drone Buster [Image 4 of 5]

    Eager Lion 24, Drone Buster

    JORDAN

    05.13.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    Jordanian Armed Forces service members and U.S. Army service members select a target while aiming their Dronebuster during Eager Lion 2024 in Jordan, May 13, 2024. Dronebusters are designed to neutralize drones by overwhelming their control frequency Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ivan Botts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 11:12
    Photo ID: 8415562
    VIRIN: 240513-A-FQ717-9069
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 24, Drone Buster [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eager Lion 24, Drone Buster
    Eager Lion 24, Drone Buster
    Eager Lion 24, Drone Buster
    Eager Lion 24, Drone Buster
    Eager Lion 24, Drone Buster

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24
    EL24
    Eager Lion 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT