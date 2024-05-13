15th MEU, Philippine Marines Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchanges

A Philippine Marine assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade applies a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during a tactical combat casualty care subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

