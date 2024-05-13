U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Benjamin Beck, an armorer assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of North Carolina, shows a .50-caliber machine gun head space gauge to Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade during a weapons maintenance subject matter expert exchange as part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 04:55 Photo ID: 8415066 VIRIN: 240518-M-YF186-1217 Resolution: 5334x3000 Size: 2.91 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU, Philippine Marines Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchanges [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.