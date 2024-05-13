Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchanges [Image 1 of 5]

    15th MEU, Philippine Marines Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchanges

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Benjamin Beck, right, an armorer assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of North Carolina, instructs Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade on the disassembly and assembly of a .50-caliber machine gun during a weapons maintenance subject matter expert exchange as part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

