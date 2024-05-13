27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

Pfc. Elijah Campbell of the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, and Sgt. Alexander Kelsall, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, pull a Skedco with an injured training dummy up a hill to a casualty collection point during Day One of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Va., on May 17, 2024. The rigorous medical lanes in the warrior skills portion of the competition are crucial for ensuring Soldiers remain highly proficient and ready to handle combat injuries effectively.

