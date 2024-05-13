Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Elijah Campbell from the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, and Sgt. Alexander Kelsall of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, collaborate to assemble an M4 rifle and an M249 squad automatic weapon at the weapons station during the warrior skills lane on Day One of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 17, 2024. This station presented competitors with a bin filled with components of both the M4 and M249 SAW. Participants were challenged to swiftly and accurately sort through the pieces, properly assemble both weapons, and conduct a function check, all within a strict time limit of 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8414751
    VIRIN: 240517-A-GB599-2323
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024
    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    27th PAD
    Best ComCam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT