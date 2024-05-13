27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

Pfc. Elijah Campbell from the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, and Sgt. Alexander Kelsall of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, collaborate to assemble an M4 rifle and an M249 squad automatic weapon at the weapons station during the warrior skills lane on Day One of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 17, 2024. This station presented competitors with a bin filled with components of both the M4 and M249 SAW. Participants were challenged to swiftly and accurately sort through the pieces, properly assemble both weapons, and conduct a function check, all within a strict time limit of 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

