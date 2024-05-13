27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

Pfc. Elijah Campbell, a member of the 27th Public Affairs Detachment within the 10th Mountain Division, readies and launches an M67 grenade as part of the warrior skills lane during Day One of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 17, 2024. Participants are provided with simulation grenades and, after correctly removing safety pins, aim to toss the grenade 35 meters into a 5-meter circle, meeting standard training requirements.

