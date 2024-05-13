Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Elijah Campbell, a member of the 27th Public Affairs Detachment within the 10th Mountain Division, readies and launches an M67 grenade as part of the warrior skills lane during Day One of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 17, 2024. Participants are provided with simulation grenades and, after correctly removing safety pins, aim to toss the grenade 35 meters into a 5-meter circle, meeting standard training requirements.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    grenade
    27th PAD
    Best ComCam

