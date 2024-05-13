Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Elijah Campbell, serving with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment of the 10th Mountain Division, verifies the activation of the trigger mechanism of an M18A1 Claymore mine using a tester device during Day One of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 17, 2024. As participants engage in the warrior skills lane, akin to exercises in Expert Soldier Badge training, photographers are trained not only in capturing images but also in the correct procedures for emplacing and detonating claymore mines.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    27th PAD
    Claymore Mine
    Best ComCam

