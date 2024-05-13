27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

Pfc. Elijah Campbell, serving with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment of the 10th Mountain Division, verifies the activation of the trigger mechanism of an M18A1 Claymore mine using a tester device during Day One of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 17, 2024. As participants engage in the warrior skills lane, akin to exercises in Expert Soldier Badge training, photographers are trained not only in capturing images but also in the correct procedures for emplacing and detonating claymore mines.

