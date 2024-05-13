U.S. Airmen uncover the boulder bearing a plaque, declaring the dedication of buildings seven and 11 as the General John P. Jumper Complex at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 18, 2024. Since joining the service in 1966, retired Gen. Jumper has participated in various significant combat and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 17:53 Photo ID: 8414650 VIRIN: 240518-F-KO637-1366 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.92 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex Dedication Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.