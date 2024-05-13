Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex Dedication Ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex Dedication Ceremony

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Retired Gen. John P. Jumper speaks to attendees during a building dedication ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 18, 2024. During his tenure as chief of staff of the Air Force, retired Gen. John P. Jumper consolidated the Air Force's four warfare centers into the United States Air Force Warfare Center. Additionally, he incorporated Air Force Space Aggressor Squadrons into the red team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

    This work, General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex Dedication Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Dedication Ceremony
    Nellis AFB
    Nellis Air Force Base
    General John P. Jumper

