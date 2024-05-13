Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex Dedication Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex Dedication Ceremony

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Attendees of the General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex Dedication Ceremony stand and salute during the National Anthem at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 18, 2024. The dedication ceremony officially designated buildings seven and 11 as the General John P. Jumper Complex, paying tribute to retired Gen. John P. Jumper, former chief of staff of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 17:53
    Photo ID: 8414649
    VIRIN: 240518-F-KO637-1304
    Resolution: 5968x3971
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Dedication Ceremony
    Nellis AFB
    Nellis Air Force Base
    General John P. Jumper

