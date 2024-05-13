Attendees of the General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex Dedication Ceremony stand and salute during the National Anthem at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 18, 2024. The dedication ceremony officially designated buildings seven and 11 as the General John P. Jumper Complex, paying tribute to retired Gen. John P. Jumper, former chief of staff of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

