    Fort Buchanan celebrates Armed Forces Day [Image 3 of 7]

    Fort Buchanan celebrates Armed Forces Day

    PUERTO RICO

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Service members, civilians, veterans, families, and other members of the local military community gathered at Soldier Plaza to participate in the installation Armed Forces Run on May 18.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 10:54
    This work, Fort Buchanan celebrates Armed Forces Day [Image 7 of 7], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Buchanan celebrates Armed Forces Day

