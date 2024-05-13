Fort Buchanan celebrates Armed Forces Day

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO— Service members, civilians, veterans, families, and other members of the local military community gathered at Soldier Plaza to participate in the installation Armed Forces Run on May 18.



The military components represented at the event included the Army, Army Reserve, National Guard, Air National Guard, U.S. Marines, and Coast Guard.



Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, the installation command sergeant major, formed the participants early in the morning.



"Thanks to you for serving and coming out and doing this above and beyond your civilian jobs. Let people know what this day means for us as we honor our currently serving service members," said Moulton.



Gen. Carlos E. Gorbea, commanding general of the 1st Mission Support Command (1st MSC), also participated in the event.



"Today, we're standing in front of our Soldier Plaza. We are standing now on the shoulders of giants that have gone before us. Those words, duty, honor, and country, are all words that align all our armed forces into one purpose: serving our nation," said Gorbea.



The run was an excellent opportunity for the participating service members to conduct a mission together, working as one force, and to honor those men and women who have sworn a solemn oath to defend the nation.



"It was a very nice run where we integrated all branches of the Armed Forces, including civilians, veterans, retired. It is a way to reconnect as a family. This run motivates us to remember that no matter what military uniform we wear, health and exercise remain essential for our spiritual, physical, and mental resilience," said Col. Edgardo Ortiz, 1st MSC Command Chaplain.



The run took the participants across different areas of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean. It reminded the community that there are still Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and members of the Coast Guard currently deployed who continue to protect our constitution and freedom.



A clear indicator of that reality is that just a few days ago, almost 200 Soldiers from the Army Reserve 268th Inland Cargo Transportation Company returned from the Middle East to Fort Buchanan. Dozens of 273rd Transportation Detachment members also recently deployed from Puerto Rico to the Middle East.



Armed Forces Day was originally created in 1949 by President Harry S. Truman to honor Americans serving in all military branches, replacing the separate Army, Navy, and Air Force Days. The holiday was finally officially designated in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy, declaring, "Word to the Nation: Guard zealously your right to serve in the Armed Forces, for without them, there will be no other rights to guard."



Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members.

