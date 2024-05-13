Service members, civilians, veterans, families, and other members of the local military community gathered at Soldier Plaza to participate in the installation Armed Forces Run on May 18.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8414213
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-cc868-1026
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|265.88 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan celebrates Armed Forces Day [Image 7 of 7], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan celebrates Armed Forces Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT