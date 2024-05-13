Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion 24: Marines Host Vehicle Recovery Competition with the Royal Jordanian Navy [Image 3 of 3]

    Eager Lion 24: Marines Host Vehicle Recovery Competition with the Royal Jordanian Navy

    JORDAN

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpt. Jonathan Pierce, logistics officer, assigned to Transportation Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 25, 4th Marine Logistics Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, shakes hands with Royal Jordanian Naval service members to reward them with marine corps martial arts program belts for their hard work during Eager Lion 2024 at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    MFR
    EagerLion24
    EL24

