Eager Lion 24: Marines Host Vehicle Recovery Competition with the Royal Jordanian Navy

Royal Jordanian Naval service members participate in vehicle recovery operations with U.S. Marines in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Camp Titin, Jordan. May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)

