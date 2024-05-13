Royal Jordanian Naval service members participate in vehicle recovery operations with U.S. Marines in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Camp Titin, Jordan. May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 08:50
|Photo ID:
|8413995
|VIRIN:
|240514-M-UQ888-1076
|Resolution:
|5147x3042
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eager Lion 24: Marines Host Vehicle Recovery Competition with the Royal Jordanian Navy [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT