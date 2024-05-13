U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Gilbert Rivera, senior enlisted advisor assigned to Transportation Services Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 25, 4th Marine Logistics Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, reads a certificate to award the Royal Jordanian Naval winning team for completing the vehicle recovery operation competition in the fastest time during Eager Lion 2024 at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 08:50 Photo ID: 8413998 VIRIN: 240514-M-UQ888-1202 Resolution: 7012x4954 Size: 14.29 MB Location: JO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eager Lion 24: Marines Host Vehicle Recovery Competition with the Royal Jordanian Navy [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.