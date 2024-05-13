240517-N-GN523-1053 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Sailors don firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill in a passageway aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 06:57
|Photo ID:
|8413854
|VIRIN:
|240517-N-GN523-1053
|Resolution:
|4688x3125
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
