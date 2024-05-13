USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

240517-N-GN523-1053 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Sailors don firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill in a passageway aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

