    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240517-N-GN523-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Logan Boyles, from Urbandale, Iowa, flakes a hose during a general quarters drill in a passageway aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Damage Control
    hangar bay
    firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan

