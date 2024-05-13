Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Medical Readiness Command, East Best Leader Competition [Image 2 of 5]

    2024 Medical Readiness Command, East Best Leader Competition

    FT. STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Research and Development Command

    U.S. Army Cpl. Timothy Kennedy, representing U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, participates in a physical fitness assessment event during the 2024 Medical Readiness Command(MRC), East Best Leader Competition May 17, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition determines which medical team will represent U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, at the 2024 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

    This work, 2024 Medical Readiness Command, East Best Leader Competition [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

