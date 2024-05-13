2024 Medical Readiness Command, East Best Leader Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathon Bowen, representing Womack Army Medical Center, low crawls during a physical fitness assessment event of the 2024 Medical Readiness Command(MRC), East Best Leader Competition May 17, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition determines which medical team will represent MRC, East at the 2024 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

