U.S. Army Spc. Josecarlos Jimenez, representing U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, participates in a physical fitness assessment event during the 2024 Medical Readiness Command(MRC), East Best Leader Competition May 17, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition determines which medical team will represent U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, at the 2024 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 01:32 Photo ID: 8413572 VIRIN: 240517-A-FN863-1066 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 60.72 MB Location: FT. STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Medical Readiness Command, East Best Leader Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.