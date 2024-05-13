Vandenberg Police Week Closing Ceremony

Defenders from the ​30th Security Forces Squadron host a Police Week Closing Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 17, 2024. The closing ceremony gave Airmen, Guardian​s​ and civilian attendees the ​opportunity​​​ to recognize and ​pay​​ respect to law enforcement ​personnel ​and those who gave their life in the line of duty protecting our nation and their local communities. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

