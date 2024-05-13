Defenders from the 30th Security Forces Squadron host a Police Week Closing Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 17, 2024. The closing ceremony gave Airmen, Guardians and civilian attendees the opportunity to recognize and pay respect to law enforcement personnel and those who gave their life in the line of duty protecting our nation and their local communities. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 21:58
|Photo ID:
|8413417
|VIRIN:
|240517-X-VJ291-1025
|Resolution:
|4215x2808
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Police Week Closing Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT