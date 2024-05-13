Vandenberg Police Week Closing Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Temple, 30th Security Forces Squadron commander, gives remarks during a Police Week Closing Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 17, 2024. The 30th Security Forces Squadron honored defenders who protect the Vandenberg community, and those who gave their life in the line of duty protecting the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 21:58
|Photo ID:
|8413415
|VIRIN:
|240517-X-VJ291-1004
|Resolution:
|2666x1776
|Size:
|519.71 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
