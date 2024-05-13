Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Police Week Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Vandenberg Police Week Closing Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force ​Lt. Col. David Temple, 30th Security Forces Squadron commander, gives remarks during a Police Week Closing Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 17, 2024. The 30th Security Forces Squadron honored​ defenders who protect the Vandenberg community, and ​ those who gave their life in the line of duty protecting the nation​​. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 21:58
    Photo ID: 8413415
    VIRIN: 240517-X-VJ291-1004
    Resolution: 2666x1776
    Size: 519.71 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Vandenberg Police Week Closing Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    FaceofDefenseSpotlight

