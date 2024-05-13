Vandenberg Police Week Closing Ceremony

U.S. Air Force ​Lt. Col. David Temple, 30th Security Forces Squadron commander, gives remarks during a Police Week Closing Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 17, 2024. The 30th Security Forces Squadron honored​ defenders who protect the Vandenberg community, and ​ those who gave their life in the line of duty protecting the nation​​. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

