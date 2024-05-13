Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Emmanuel Hansen, a CH-47 helicopter repairer, assigned to 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation, participates in a uniform inspection during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 16, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8413387
|VIRIN:
|240516-Z-KX552-1045
|Resolution:
|5076x3423
|Size:
|8.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT