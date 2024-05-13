Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 3

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Emmanuel Hansen, a CH-47 helicopter repairer, assigned to 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation, participates in a uniform inspection during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 16, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

