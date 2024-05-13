Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 3 [Image 2 of 5]

    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 3

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Emmanuel Hansen, a CH-47 helicopter repairer, assigned to 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation, participates in a uniform inspection during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 16, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

