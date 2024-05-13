Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 3

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Caleb Lawhorne, a military police Soldier, assigned to 49th Missile Defense Battalion, commands his formation to cover and align during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 16, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US