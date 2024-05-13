Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Patrick Deslaurier, a motor transport operator, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, marches a formation during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 16, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
This work, Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
