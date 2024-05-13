Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 3 [Image 4 of 5]

    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 3

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Patrick Deslaurier, a motor transport operator, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, marches a formation during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 16, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8413390
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-KX552-1060
    Resolution: 4380x2867
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    This work, Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Best Warrior
    Drill and Ceremony
    AKNG
    ACFT

