Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 3

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Patrick Deslaurier, a motor transport operator, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, marches a formation during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 16, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

