    62d APS hosts Port Dawg Memorial Run [Image 5 of 7]

    62d APS hosts Port Dawg Memorial Run

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen with the 62d Aerial Port Squadron participate in Port Dawg Memorial Run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 16, 2024. Air transportation Airmen and staff, commonly referred to as Port Dawgs, held the 11th annual event to honor and remember all Aerial Port Airmen who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 18:29
    Photo ID: 8413028
    VIRIN: 240516-F-SK889-1135
    Resolution: 5441x3886
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62d APS hosts Port Dawg Memorial Run [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    memorial
    Port Dawgs
    Team McChord
    Port Dawg Memorial Run
    62d APS

