62d APS hosts Port Dawg Memorial Run

Tie-downs are hung during the Port Dawg Memorial Run ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 16, 2024. The equipment is hung in memory of all Aerial Port Airmen who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US