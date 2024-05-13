62d APS hosts Port Dawg Memorial Run

Airmen and civilians with the 62d Aerial Port Squadron participate in the Port Dawg Memorial Run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 16, 2024. Air transportation Airmen and staff, commonly referred to as Port Dawgs, held the 11th annual event to honor and remember all Aerial Port Airmen who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

