    NTAG Phoenix Holds Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    NTAG Phoenix Holds Change of Command

    PHOENIX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Phoenix

    240517-N-LN093-1133 PHOENIX (May 17, 2024) Cmdr. Nicholas Hoffmann, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Phoenix, delivers his remarks during a change of command at the Arizona Capitol Museum. NTAG Phoenix’s area of responsibility includes more than 37 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 250,000 square miles of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia/ Released)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 17:25
    Photo ID: 8412913
    VIRIN: 240517-N-LN093-1133
    Resolution: 3923x2615
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Phoenix Holds Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COC
    Navy
    Sailors
    Recruiting

