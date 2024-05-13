NTAG Phoenix Holds Change of Command

PHOENIX – CDR Nicholas A. Hoffmann relieved CDR Kevin M. “KK” Kahl as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Phoenix during a change of command ceremony held at the Arizona State Capitol on May 17, 2024.



The time-honored naval tradition of the official passing of authority between officers is a reflection of the spirit and integrity of all Navy men and women, past, present, and future.



The ceremony was presided over by CAPT Tommy L. Edgeworth, Deputy Commodore, Navy Recruiting Command Region WEST. Edgeworth highlighted the numerous accomplishments of the command while paying special tribute to Kahl’s leadership abilities and his overcoming challenges in a tight recruiting market.



“Under Commander Kahl’s leadership, NTAG Phoenix shipped 3732 enlisted Sailors and naval officers to the fleet,” said Edgeworth. “On KK’s watch, Phoenix was named the best recruiting command in the Navy for two years running, and is still leading the nation.”



Edgeworth also spoke highly of the incoming commanding officer. “Commander Nick Hoffmann brings 19 years of service as a Surface Warfare officer to NTAG Phoenix. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him and the Phoenix team, and I enjoy seeing him take this command to the next level.”



During the ceremony, Kahl credited his Sailors with achieving the command’s multitude of accomplishments and encouraged the team to continue to strive for excellence as the new commanding officer takes charge.



“I couldn’t have asked for a better team, you are truly the best in the nation,” said Kahl. “You have embraced my call to ‘always be better’ and the results speak for themselves. I am honored and humbled to have been part of such a great team, and I wish you the best of success for years to come. If there is one NTAG in the country that could achieve a ‘three-peat’ National NTAG of the Year title, it’s Phoenix!”



A native of Sylvania, Ohio, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, and a Naval Aviator, CDR Kahl will next command Navy Reserve Center New York City. His relief, CDR Hoffmann, hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.



NTAG Phoenix’s area of responsibility includes 38 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 250,000 square miles of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado. It is one of 26 NTAGs across Navy Recruiting Command, and has a mission of attracting the highest quality candidates for service in the United States Navy.



