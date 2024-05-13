NTAG Phoenix Holds Change of Command

240517-N-LN093-1110 PHOENIX (May 17, 2024) Cmdr. Nicholas Hoffmann (right) relieves Cmdr. Kevin Kahl (left), as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Phoenix during a change of command at the Arizona Capitol Museum. NTAG Phoenix’s area of responsibility includes more than 37 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 250,000 square miles of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia/ Released)
