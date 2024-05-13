Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold morning colors ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold morning colors ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the commanding general for 1st Marine Division, speaks during a morning colors ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 17, 2024. The division holds the ceremony every quarter to recognize Marines and Sailors for outstanding performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 16:32
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    This work, U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold morning colors ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Blue Diamond
    Morning Colors
    Division
    Marines
    1st MARDIV

