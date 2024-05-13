U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold morning colors ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, left, the commanding general for 1st Marine Division, awards Marines with Communications Company, Headquarters Battalion, 1st MARDIV, for placing first in the division communications competition during a morning colors ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 17, 2024. The division holds the ceremony every quarter to recognize Marines and Sailors for outstanding performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

