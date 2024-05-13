U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV hold morning colors ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, center, the commanding general for 1st Marine Division, recognizes Lance. Cpl. Nakiyah Anderson, right, a motor transport technician with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st MARDIV, as the division’s Marine of the quarter during a morning colors ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 17, 2024. The division holds the ceremony every quarter to recognize Marines and Sailors for outstanding performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

