U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz was posthumously presented the Gold Order of the de Fleury Medal, the highest honor in the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment, during a ceremony May 17, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo illustration)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8412586 VIRIN: 240517-A-CE999-1001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 514.29 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.