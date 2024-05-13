Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz was posthumously presented the Gold Order of the de Fleury Medal, the highest honor in the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment, during a ceremony May 17, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo illustration)

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army&rsquo;s premier engineer award presented posthumously to Medal of Honor recipient

    USACE
    Engineer Regiment
    US Army

