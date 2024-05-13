U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz was posthumously presented the Gold Order of the de Fleury Medal, the highest honor in the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment, during a ceremony May 17, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo illustration)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8412586
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-CE999-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|514.29 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army’s premier engineer award presented posthumously to Medal of Honor recipient
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT