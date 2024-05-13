Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8412585 VIRIN: 240517-A-YC428-1005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.78 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.