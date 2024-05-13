USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick delivers remarks during the ceremony honoring Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Ariola)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8412585
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-YC428-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army’s premier engineer award presented posthumously to Medal of Honor recipient
