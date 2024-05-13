Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick delivers remarks during the ceremony honoring Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Ariola)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8412585
    VIRIN: 240517-A-YC428-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony
    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony
    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony

    USACE
    Engineer Regiment
    US Army

