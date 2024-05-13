Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick pose with Katie Celiz, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz's wife, and his daughter Shannon. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Ariola)

