Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick pose with Katie Celiz, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz's wife, and his daughter Shannon. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Ariola)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8412584 VIRIN: 240517-A-YC428-1006 Resolution: 5146x3431 Size: 2.85 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.