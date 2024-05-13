Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick pose with Katie Celiz, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz's wife, and his daughter Shannon. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Ariola)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8412584
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-YC428-1006
|Resolution:
|5146x3431
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Celiz Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army’s premier engineer award presented posthumously to Medal of Honor recipient
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT