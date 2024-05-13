Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Indianapolis Gold Crew Returns to Naval Station Mayport Following Deployment [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Indianapolis Gold Crew Returns to Naval Station Mayport Following Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240516-N-DB801-2039
    MAYPORT, Fla. – (May 16, 2024) – Lt. Zach Budde, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Gold Crew, hugs his family following his return with the crew to Naval Station Mayport, Florida, after a historic six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, May 16, 2024. The deployment provided an opportunity for the crew to gain experience as the longest deployed freedom-variant littoral combat ship to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    TAGS

    Littoral Combat Ship
    Naval Station Mayport
    Six-Month Deployment
    Returns Home
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    USS Indianapolis Gold Crew (LCS 17)

