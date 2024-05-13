USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Gold Crew returns from historic deployment to 5th Fleet

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Gold Crew returned to Naval Station Mayport, Florida, May 16, following a historic six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations for a Freedom-variant LCS crew.



Indianapolis Gold Crew, along with the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, deployed on December 18, 2023. This is their second deployment, following their first deployment on March 6, 2023 to July 16, 2023 with the hull, completing C4F, C6F, and C5F transits/operations. The second deployment encompassed only C5F operations from December 18, 2023 to May 15, 2024. They have completed Exchanges of Command in Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and Arabian Gulf.



“Our deployment was a triumph for the LCS program, demonstrating the versatility of the ship sustained at sea operations,” said Cmdr. Matt Appleton, commanding officer of Indianapolis Gold Crew. “During deployment, we escorted merchant vessels, embarked a U.S. Coast Guard interdiction team, and partnered with other militaries across the Middle East.”



The deployment provided an opportunity for Indianapolis Gold Crew to gain experience as the longest deployed freedom-variant littoral combat ship to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility through multiple exercises, maritime security operations, theater security cooperation engagements, and freedom of navigation patrols – keeping critical maritime commerce routes open, deterring conflict and coercion, and strengthening partnerships with other countries.



“Our deployment underscored the advantages that America’s surface Navy provides our country during crisis situations abroad,” said Appleton. “The men and women of this ship sailed in harm’s way and executed every mission asked of them. We can all be PROUD of the extraordinary work!”



Indianapolis Gold Crew navigated over 10,000 nautical miles, conducted over 40 sea and anchor details, and port visits to Jebal Ali, UAE, Fujairah, Jubail, KSA, Karachi, Pakistan, and Duqm, Oman. Under their watch, Indianapolis executed 11 Strait of Hormuz Transits, hosted the Secretary of the Navy in January 2024, following Karachi, Pakistan PVST in March 2024, to include tours for PAK Naval Leadership, Port Trust, and Consulate. Indianapolis conducted at-sea training with PAK Navy frigate PNS Alamgir, PASSEX and PHOTOEX, Flashing Light, Communication Drills, DIVTACS, MOB-A Hull and Aviation Certification. She also embarked USCG MSRT. Her 5th fleet operations included: Operation Unified Takedown, Operation Pandora Throttle and Operation Sentinel. Indianapolis recently conducted their exchange of command on May 15, 2024.



“Good to be back after being gone ten and a half months of the last 16 months,” said Master Chief James Van Patten, command master chief of Indianapolis Gold Crew. “Deployment was very successful! We earned our first ever Battle E, to include multiple warfare areas certified, unit tactics award once again and the retention excellence award!”



The inaugural deployment of Gold Crew marks the continuation of the longest serving FREEDOM variant LCS in 5th fleet to date, signifying a new chapter in our maritime strategy where we challenged the status quo and enhanced our ability to combat emerging technology while continuing to promote stability and partnerships in a strategically important region. Especially during times of increased tensions, the U.S. Navy’s presence deters aggression and fosters safe passage through the international sea lines of communication.



LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric "anti-access" threats and is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 Location: MAYPORT, FL, US