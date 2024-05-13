USS Indianapolis Gold Crew Returns to Naval Station Mayport Following Deployment

240516-N-DB801-2088

MAYPORT, Fla. – (May 16, 2024) – Gunners Mate 1st Class Shannon McClamy, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Gold Crew, hugs her friend Cynthia Alexander, following her return with the crew to Naval Station Mayport, Florida, after a historic six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, May 16, 2024. The deployment provided an opportunity for the crew to gain experience as the longest deployed freedom-variant littoral combat ship to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

