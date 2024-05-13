Members of the Barbados Police Service stand in a defense formation during a public order simulation, part of the full mission profile at TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Kensington Oval, Barbados, May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8412453
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-HL401-1222
|Resolution:
|6103x4068
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGETOWN, BB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADEWINDS 24 participants conduct full mission profile with active shooter and public order scenarios [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT