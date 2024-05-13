TRADEWINDS 24 participants conduct full mission profile with active shooter and public order scenarios

A member of the Barbados Police Service disarms a downed shooter during an active shooter simulation, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Kensington Oval, Barbados, May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee)

